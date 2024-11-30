Major anti-erosion proj launched for Atreyee riverbanks at cost of Rs 8 cr

BALURGHAT: The Irrigation department has initiated a major project to combat erosion along the Atreyee River in Balurghat and Kumarganj blocks of South Dinajpur district. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore, involves strengthening riverbanks at three critical locations to protect agricultural land and residential areas.

Officials from the Irrigation department confirmed that the work will cover approximately 3.9 kilometres across Barshapara in Balurghat and Brahmapur and Kanura in Kumarganj. The tender for the project was finalised before the festive season and preliminary groundwork has already begun post-monsoon.

Ankur Mishra, Assistant Engineer of the Balurghat Division, shared details about the initiative, stating: “The Irrigation department is embarking on this significant project to curb erosion. The tender process was completed before the Durga Puja and initial work is now underway. Around Rs 8 crore has been allocated for this project. Strengthening the riverbanks will effectively address the long-standing erosion issues in these areas.”

The project will use HDPE bags to fortify the riverbanks, ensuring durable and robust protection. Residents of the affected areas expressed relief as the initiative promises to mitigate their erosion-related woes.

For years, the farmers of Barshapara have reported significant losses due to the Atreyee River consuming vast stretches of fertile farmland. Many have also expressed concerns about the safety of their homes. A local farmer, Satyen Mondal, said: “Every monsoon, we face severe erosion. Many of our farmlands have been swallowed by the river. Now, even our homes are at risk. The riverbank project is a ray of hope for us.”

Similarly, residents of Brahmapur and Kanura have also faced relentless erosion, losing not only land but trees and vegetation. Gaur Sarkar, a resident of Brahmapur, remarked: “The river advances towards us every year, increasing the risk to our homes. With this project, we hope to finally breathe easy.”

This is one of the most extensive initiatives by the Irrigation department in the region, following a Rs 33 crore project to construct a low-height dam over the Atreyee River. The current riverbank fortification project aims to provide lasting relief to residents, addressing decades-long erosion concerns in the area.