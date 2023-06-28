Major accident at Tollygunge after 9 vehicles, including bus, collide

Several people miraculously escaped unhurt, after a bus hit two cars in a row which subsequently collided with six other cars on Wednesday morning on Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road in Tollygunge.

Police have seized the bus and arrested the driver.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 10:45 am, a bus from route 41 was moving towards Exide crossing from Charu Market. Just a few hundred meters before the Tollygunge police station, the driver somehow lost control and rammed behind two cars that were waiting at a red signal. Due to the impact, the two cars collided with other cars which subsequently hit a few other cars. In a chain manner, eight cars were damaged including the two hit by the bus.

A few passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries but they were not in such a condition that required major medical assistance.

Local people and other car drivers detained the bus driver but the conductor and helper managed to flee. The driver was handed over to the cops of Tollygunge police station.

Police have also taken the bus into their custody.

The mechanical test of the bus will be done soon to ascertain whether there was any technical glitch or the driver had lost control due to rash driving.

Though the impact of the accident in Tollygunge is almost nil, a few days ago three persons of a family were killed after a stolen bus rammed behind their cars on VIP Road in the Lake Town area around 3:30 am.

According to senior traffic cops, malfunction of brakes and other vital parts in a private bus is very common due to less maintenance by the owners.