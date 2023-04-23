Majerhat Stn likely to be completed by Sept this year

Kolkata: General Manager of Metro Railway P Uday Kumar Reddy conducted an inspection of the Majerhat to Esplanade stretch of the Joka to Esplanade corridor which is the Purple line. The Metro authorities expect the work of Majerhat station to be completed by September this year.



Reddy was joined by officials from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), who explained to him the planning of the station and the passenger amenities that will be available there. The GM also inspected the upcoming Majerhat and Mominpur Metro stations and gave instructions to expedite the work. He then inspected the Majerhat-Mominpur viaduct section and later visited the proposed locations of the underground Metro stations at Mominpur and Victoria Memorial. The Victoria Metro station will be constructed in front of the monument itself.

He also inspected the proposed site where Dr BC Roy Market at Maidan area will be relocated so that the land for proposed Esplanade station becomes available. According to Metro officials, they are awaiting permission from the Defence ministry to begin the work there.

While reviewing the Metro work on the Purple line, the GM expressed satisfaction and advised all to complete the pending works within the stipulated deadline.

Metro is already operating services between Joka and Taratala. Recently, the authorities have decided to double the services to 24 — 12 Up and 12 Down instead of 12 services which were being plied in this stretch.