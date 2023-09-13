‘Majerhat Metro Station works going on in full swing’

Kolkata: Efforts are being made to complete the Majerhat Metro Station as early as possible to ensure that the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line can be extended till Majerhat by Durga Puja.



The extension of Joka-Taratala Metro, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade Corridor to Majerhat, would connect it with the Sealdah-Budge Budge branch through the Majerhat Railway Station, which will make it convenient for the commuters to change trains or Metro as per the requirement.

The extension would also help reduce the dependency on buses and autos on the route.

According to the Metro officials, the construction work of the Metro Station is going on in full swing and the concreting work of the station is almost complete. Scaffolding works of the station and platform roof are currently going on along with the covering of the roof with PVC sheets.

A 50-metre long Girder has been erected over the Majerhat Railway yard and Diamond Harbour Road. According to officials, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has reached the final stage of construction of this station.

The installation work of escalators from concourse to platform area is going on and the beautification work with murals and paintings amongst others have also started.

“It is expected that all these works will be over very shortly,” the official stated.