Maize cultivation: State targets 60K hectares over next 3 yrs

Kolkata: The Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department has set a target of bringing an additional 60,000 hectares of land under maize cultivation over the next three years.

The move aims to meet the growing demand for animal, poultry and fish feed in Bengal.

“Maize can be cultivated four times a year. However, due to the lack of processing units within the state, we currently depend on other states for processing. I urge industries and entrepreneurs to invest in this sector so that more farmers are encouraged to grow maize, ensuring a steady year-round income,” said minister Subrata Saha Roy.

To support this initiative, the West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Limited (WBLDCL) has begun procuring maize directly from Farmers’ Producer Companies (FPCs) for use in poultry feed production. The objective is to promote maize cultivation as an alternative crop, particularly in areas with low rainfall and less fertile soil. On the sidelines of the event, the minister also addressed the issue of surplus potato production. He said the state is considering facilitating inter-state export in response to this year’s bumper harvest.

“Bengal ranks second in potato production nationally. In 2012, when I was the minister in-charge of the FPI&H department, steps were taken for export and potatoes were also supplied through SHGs under the mid-day meal scheme. This year, the minister in-charge of Agricultural Marketing has asked me to convene a meeting to formulate a strategy for managing the surplus. I’ve instructed the department secretary to coordinate and arrange the meeting,” said Roy.

Bengal’s potato production in 2024-25 has reached 145.69 lakh metric tonnes, significantly up from 127.63 lakh metric tonnes in 2023-24.