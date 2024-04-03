Maitree Express delayed by 2 hours as passenger falls ill, dies

Bangladesh-bound Maitree Express was delayed by two hours on Wednesday at Kolkata Railway Station after a 65-year-old Bangladeshi national fell ill and died after boarding the train.

According to a news agency, the deceased was identified as Salim Mehmood.

It was informed that the passenger had come to the city for treatment and was returning to Bangladesh on Wednesday.

He reportedly fell sick after boarding the train and was rushed to RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. The train was scheduled to leave at 7:10 am but after the medical emergency, its departure was delayed by two hours.