Maintenance work in Durgapur Bridge: Traffic movement hit

Kolkata: Traffic movement on VIP Road was affected on Saturday due to ongoing maintenance work on the Durgapur Bridge, which connects Ultadanga with VIP Road over the Kestopur Canal.

The Kolkata flank of the bridge was closed, leading to the diversion of all Kolkata-bound vehicles and causing slow movement of

traffic on VIP Road and alternative routes.

In a social media update, the Kolkata Police informed the public, stating, “Due to maintenance work, Durgapur Bridge towards Hudco crossing is closed to traffic.”

A Kolkata Traffic Police official confirmed that the repair work is being carried out by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) and will continue through the weekend, concluding on Monday morning. “We are allowing them (KMDA) to work only on weekends,” said the official.

The maintenance began at midnight on Friday, leading to the closure of traffic on the Kolkata side of the bridge. On Saturday, all vehicles heading towards Kolkata were diverted via the Slip Bridge over the Kestopur Canal, which connects Salt Lake and EM Bypass.

However, this alternative route required vehicles to pass through three signals, causing traffic to move at a slower pace.