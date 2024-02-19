Maintenance shed constructed near existing Kavi Subhash Carshed

Kolkata: A maintenance shed has been constructed near the existing Kavi Subhash Carshed to reduce the pressure on Noapara Car Depot and further provide maintenance to the increased rakes with the opening of the Orange Line.



Currently, Kavi Subhash Carshed does not have a maintenance facility and only stabling of rakes is done there. Kavi Subhash Metro Station is the interchanging Metro station of Blue Line and New Garia Railway Station of Eastern Railway. It will also be the interchanging point of another line of Kolkata Metro, i.e.

Orange Line.

Like the Blue Line, it is going to be one of the terminal stations of the Orange Line. After the commercial service of Blue Line, the rakes are stabled here. For this Kavi Subhash has a Metro Carshed. But as the Orange Line will be opened within a few days, according to Metro officials, the number of rakes which will require maintenance

will increase.

The maintenance shed conducted there consists of Inspection Bay, Lifting Bay and Stabling Lines. It will cater to the needs of the Orange Line. The Inspection Bay is required for the routine and unscheduled maintenance which consists of a 3-tier inspection facility i.e. under the car, side portion of the car and roof of the car for maintenance. Two dedicated lines will be there for this purpose.

Lifting Bay is required during the maintenance time, while the Stabling Bay is required for the stabling of rakes after the commercial services. This new shed has six new stabling lines. The new Carshed also has an automatic train washing plant which will help to wash the rakes periodically.

One battery-powered rail-cum-road shunter has been provided to facilitate shunting of Metro rakes in the yard. It also has a 500 kWp solar power slant on the roof of the shed, which will help reduce the

carbon footprint.