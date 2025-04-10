Maintain peace, urges Chief Secretary; ‘will soon file review petition’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Wednesday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to support the teachers and non-teaching staff who lost their jobs following the recent Supreme Court verdict. He urged them to maintain peace, exercise restraint, and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, Education minister Bratya Basu stated that a meeting with the affected teachers and non-teaching staff is scheduled for later this week. He urged them to remain calm and patient until the meeting takes place. “Dialogue and destructive movements cannot go hand in hand,” he remarked.

The statements by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Education minister Bratya Basu came against the backdrop of protests in several parts of the state, including at the District Inspector (DI) of Schools office in Kasba.

A section of teachers and non-teaching staff, who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court verdict, staged demonstrations at the site.

The protest escalated into chaos when demonstrators allegedly broke through barricades and forced entry into the premises after finding the gates locked.

Addressing the situation, Manoj Pant said: “The state government understands the suffering of those who have lost their jobs. We stand by them and are doing our utmost to resolve the crisis in a lawful and humanitarian manner. No termination letters have been issued to anyone.”

He added that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had committed to stand by those who lost school jobs.

“The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has already moved the Supreme Court with the appeal for modification of the April 3 order in connection with invalidation of the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers. We will also soon file a review petition. We have to deal with the situation following a legal path and all steps are being taken in that direction,” he added.

Referring to the protest at Kasba as undesirable, he appealed that the rule of law should prevail.

“It is inappropriate to take the law into one’s own hands, as it only makes matters more difficult. We must trust one another and work towards a resolution through lawful means. Our actions are being guided by the Supreme Court’s ruling. I urge everyone not to be influenced by any attempts at provocation. Peace must be maintained, and law and order should be upheld,” he stated.

He further explained that the police were compelled to use force to restore order. Six officers were injured in the process, with one sustaining serious injuries.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma claimed that the police had no prior information about the programme at the DI office at Kasba.

“We had to take measures as police officials were assaulted,” he added.

When questioned about footage of a cop kicking an agitator, Verma said: “A part of the footage is being aired. The total footage is being scanned to ascertain what led to such behaviour. We have sought reports from divisional commissioners who were on the spot. Police personnel kicking someone is not desirable. We do not encourage any such incident,“ he added.