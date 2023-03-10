‘Maintain extreme caution while carrying Madhyamik answer scripts’

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education have advised the teachers who have been given the role of head examiners and examiners for the checking of Madhyamik examination papers to “maintain extreme care and caution” while carrying back examination’s answer scripts after allotment.

The Board on March 8 notified that the process of distribution of answer scripts of the examination, which took place from February 23 to March 4, will start from Friday and will further take place on March 11, March 13, March 15 and March 19.

“Therefore, all the head examiners and examiners of Madhyamik Pariksha (examination) 2023 are requested to appropriately act and arrange themselves, as their bouden responsibility, in respective date/time/camp. Further, as in context of certain rare case of mislaid or misplaced Madhyamik Pariksha (examination) script, attention of all entrusted teachers are drawn to highlight the fact that extreme care and caution be maintained while carrying back the Madhyamik Pariksha (examination) 2023 answer scripts after allotment,” the Board notified.

The Madhyamik examination ended on March 4. According to Ganguly the paper checking process will now begin. This will include 1153 head examiners and 41,000 examiners. The examination result will be published by end of May.

The two steps include clarifications and final check of the Madhyamik examination marks before publication. Usually the process of partial cross-check of marks and final checking to the publication of marks takes 20 days but the Board president Ramanuj Ganguly expects that with an online process, the time taken may reduce.