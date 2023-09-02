‘Main aim is to carry out all govt projects properly & work for overall dev of district’

Kolkata: Murshidabad Zilla Sabhadipati Rubia Sultana said that her main aim is to carry out all the development projects and therefore the overall development of the district.

Sultana became a member of Zilla Parishad in 2018. She said that after the new board is formed, she will hold a meeting with the entire team and chalk out details on how to carry out the development schemes in the district and how to address the shortcomings if there is any.

She also reminded that river erosion has been an issue in the district and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allotted a fund of Rs 100 crore to check river erosion. She has some plans to improve rural health infrastructure for which she has already spoken to the chief medical officer of health in the district.

In a first, 19 women have been elected as sabhadhipatis or saha-sabhadhipatis at the 20 Trinamool Congress-run Zilla Parishads. According to sources, women members constitute more than 55 per cent of the boards. While Lipika Barman Ghosh was elected as the sabhadhipati in Malda, Pampa Pal will head the ZP in North Dinajpur. In South Dinajpur, TMC chose Chintamoni Biha as the

Sabhadhipati. In Jhargram, Chinmoyee Marandi will head the ZP while Anjali Dolai will be her deputy. Out of 19 ZP members in Jhargram, 11 are women.

The political observers believe that this move will certainly encourage more women to come out and contest elections to bring in a change. Zilla parishads of Bankura, Murshidabad, Purulia have new women chiefs in Anasua Ray, Rubia Sultana and Nibedita Mahato.

In Howrah, Kaberi Das was reelected as sabhadhipati.