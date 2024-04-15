Main agenda of BJP candidates is to deprive people of Bengal: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday attacked the BJP candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, Rekha Patra for her alleged “anti-Bengal” statement on a television show where Patra had said that the Centre has done it right by stopping Bengal’s funds under MGNREGA and Awas Yojana.

Senior TMC leader Snehasis Chakraborty said: “The main agenda of the candidates fielded by @BJP4India is to cause deprivation to the people of Bengal by blocking the funds for the various schemes as they were faced with an embarrassing defeat in 2021. Their Bangla-Birodhi attitude was on full display as Rekha Patra openly supported BJP’s conspiracy on live television.

In the upcoming LS elections the people of Bengal shall punish the zamindars with a thumping defeat and put an end to their arrogance.” In a post on X, Trinamool Congress said: “In a brazen display of Zamindari & Bangla-Birodhi attitude, BJP candidate Rekha Patra during a live show, said that the people of Bengal who have been left in lurch due to BJP-led Centre’s step-motherly attitude towards Bengal by STOPPING people’s rightful dues is a ‘Welcome Step and She Supports It.’” TMC national spokesperson Shashi Panja said: “BJP candidate Rekha Patra has insulted people of Bengal who are suffering on a daily basis because of Zamindars of BJP-led Centre, who stopped Bengal’s funds.

TMC also alleged that after Rekha Patra, another BJP Mahila leader made anti-Bengal remarks as she threatened to stop “Lakshmir Bhandar”. “After depriving 59 lakh people of their MGNREGA dues, 11.36 lakh people of their Awas Yojana funds, the BJP now wants to deprive 2.11 crore women of Bengal of Lakshmir Bhandar,” TMC wrote on X.