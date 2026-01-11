Main accused in Kaliachak ‘papad vendor murder’ held, pistol seized

Malda: The Malda district police have arrested the prime accused in the sensational murder of a papad vendor in Kaliachak, nearly one-and-a-half months after the crime. A 7 mm pistol was recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Sajid Sardar, a resident of Gayeshbari area under Kaliachak Police Station. However, two other suspects involved in the murder are still absconding, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Avijit Banerjee said that Sajid Sardar is also allegedly linked to two other murder cases and has a long-standing connection with the illegal brown sugar trade. “During custodial interrogation in a separate drug case, we found his involvement in the papad vendor murder. Further investigation is on to trace the remaining accused and to find out if more people are involved,” the SP stated.

The murder took place on the night of November 25 near Nicherkandi area, adjacent to Latifpur under Jalalpur Gram Panchayat, when 55-year-old papad vendor Azhar Momin was shot dead while returning home on a bicycle after selling papad at a local programme. He was reportedly shot three times in the head and robbed of his earnings.

In an unrelated incident, police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized a huge quantity of brown sugar from Kaliachak. The arrested accused were identified as Hasanujjaman alias Hasan (35) of Khanpur and Ajijur Rahaman alias Suraj Khanna (20) of Bamontola.

Police recovered 425 grams of brown sugar and Rs 2 lakh in cash from their possession. “Malda police will continue its strict action against both violent crime and narcotics networks,” SP Banerjee asserted.