Maidan: Blue Line Metro hit by 40-min disruption

Kolkata: Metro Railway services on the Blue Line were disrupted on Tuesday afternoon following water seepage at Maidan station, leading to truncated operations for nearly 40 minutes.

According to officials, water was detected seeping onto the tracks, prompting Metro engineers to rush to the site to address the issue. As a precautionary measure, services were suspended between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) and Central stations from 3.19 pm.

During the disruption, truncated services operated between Central and Dakshineswar, and between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram stations. “Due to seepage of water at Maidan station, truncated services were introduced from 3.19 pm between Central and Dakshineswar, and between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram stations for passengers’ safety. Metro engineers reached the spot to fix the problem at the earliest,” Metro said in a statement issued earlier in the day.

Later, Metro clarified in another statement: “There was no leak in the tunnel. There was a leak in the drainage pipe inside the tunnel. Senior Metro officers and engineers visited the spot, and corrective measures were taken immediately.” Normal services resumed across Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram corridor around 4 pm. The disruption coincided with heavy traffic in central Kolkata due to diversions necessitated by political rallies. Several major roads were already burdened with a high volume of vehicles and with Metro services partially suspended, commuters spilling onto streets in search of alternatives faced overcrowded buses and slow-moving traffic.