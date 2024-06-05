Mahua sweeps the Krishnanagar seat, ‘avenges wrongful suspension’ from Parl

Kolkata: The electoral battle in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday ended with the people of the constituency rejecting ‘regality’ as the BJP’s candidate ‘Rajbarir Rajmata’ Amrita Roy was trumped by Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Mahua Moitra who had vowed to avenge her “wrongful suspension” from the “saffron brigade-dominated Parliament”.



For Amrita Roy, who belongs to the Krishnanagar royal family, the proverb ‘morning shows the day’ apparently eluded her. Roy, though was leading from the constituency in the morning, quickly fell behind as Mahua Moitra’s vote began to climb. By afternoon, Moitra was leading with 57,083 votes and she eventually emerged victorious with 56705 votes compared to Roy who gained 5,67,628 votes.

With her party workers raising slogans, Moitra told the media that she is happy that the BJP received a “deserving blow” in Bengal. She said only the people of Bengal can teach the (PM) Modi-led BJP a lesson.

“The country does not deserve such a Prime Minister who is a liar,” Moitra said.

Criticising the BJP’s “regal invocation” by choosing to field a candidate from a royal family, Moitra, during her campaign earlier, had said: “We are living in an independent democratic country where people of Bengal only recognise one “raja” (king) which is Raja Ram Mohan Roy and one “rani” (queen) Rani Rashmoni. Apart from them, who is a king or queen in this independent democratic country I do not know.”

Political analysts pointed out that BJP’s trump card of getting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call his party’s candidate Amrita Roy did little to propel her in her first quest to win an electoral battle.

In the telephonic conversation that was made viral, PM Modi was purportedly heard promising that he would return all the money that was looted from the poor and attached by the Enforcement Directorate.