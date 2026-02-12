Mahua Moitra-PK ‘fake chat’; Bengal police ‘obstructed by UP cops’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday asserted that those who were involved in the alleged circulation of forged chat history between her and political strategist Prashant Kishore “will face legal consequences”.



The development came on a day when the state police was allegedly obstructed by the Noida Police in Uttar Pradesh (UP) from arresting an accused, against whom a warrant was issued by a Bengal court in connection with the alleged circulation of forged chat history between Kishore and Moitra.

Taking to social media, Moitra on Wednesday wrote: “Now even Adani TV admits Forensic Lab reports show chat was forged & fake. Not just defamation but criminal acts of forgery & circulating fake content. All will face the full extent of the law.”

Earlier this month, screenshots of a purported social media chat between Kishore and Moitra went viral, triggering a major controversy. The TMC MP alleged that the chats were fake and lodged a complaint, following which an FIR was registered.

During the probe, it emerged that the person who uploaded the screenshots, identified as Surajit Sengupta, was associated with the BJP IT cell. A forensic examination of the screenshots was subsequently conducted, which concluded that the chat images were forged and fabricated.

After he skipped a police summons, an arrest warrant against Sengupta was issued by the Nadia CJM court. A four-member Krishnanagar Police team went to Noida on Tuesday to arrest him, but police alleged that after he was detained, the team was taken to a local police station, obstructing the process, which allowed Sengupta to flee.

In a post on the X handle, Krishnangar Police District stated: “...Upon non-compliance, a warrant was duly issued by the Hon’ble CJM Nadia. Our team, with full cooperation of Uttar Pradesh Police, executed the warrant and detained the accused on 10.02.2026.

Thereafter, following external communications by certain political functionaries, the team was taken to the local police station and lawful proceedings were interrupted, enabling the accused to abscond. Efforts to apprehend him continue. Preliminary Digital forensic examination by the Cyber Cell has conclusively established that the circulated “chat screenshots” are forged and fabricated. Evidence indicates a larger conspiracy behind their creation and dissemination. Investigation is proceeding strictly as per law.”