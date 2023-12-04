Mahua challenges BJP to fight against her in Krishnanagar seat

Kolkata: With the BJP apparently eyeing the Krishnanagar Parliamentary seat in this Lok Sabha polls, the incumbent TMC MP of this constituency, Mahua Moitra has thrown the gauntlet, challenging the saffron brigade to try to wrest the seat from her in the upcoming electoral battle.



Mahua is already battling the allegations of bribery against her brought upon by the saffron brigade in the Parliament. In the midst of this ‘cash for query’ controversy, the BJP is learnt to have set a target to win at least 35 seats from Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Recently, the BJP campaigned in Mahua’s seat Krishnanagar where the state BJP unit chief Sukanta Majumdar is learnt to have remarked that this constituency is very much under the radar of the BJP and that his party will give all to wrest it from TMC. Such a declaration comes at a time when the report relating to the cash for query allegations is to be placed in the ethics committee in Lok Sabha on Monday. Speculations are rife that this may lead to expulsion of Mahua from the Parliament.

However, as ever confident, Mahua replied to Sukanta’s veiled threat of wresting the seat away from her in a confident manner. She is learnt to have challenged Sukanta to contest from that seat or may even pit Narendra Modi against her from the seat.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has also thrown her weight behind Mahua and has remarked that expelling her MP a few months before the elections amounts to nothing and that the BJP will only be making a fool out of themselves in doing so since it will only increase the winning chances of Mahua.

What further solidified the party’s support for Moitra is her appointment to the position of district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North).

She wrote on X: “Thank you @MamataOfficial and @AITCofficial for appointing me District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North). Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar.”