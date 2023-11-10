Mahua alleges breach of Parl rules, writes to LS Speaker

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday alleged breach of Parliament rules after a section of media carried reports citing the findings of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee.



Mahua wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: “A very serious breach of rule 275 (2) contained in the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha where the draft report by the Committee on Ethics on the subject of Unethical Conduct by Mahua Moitra, MP, was accessed by a media channel on November 8, a day before it is to be placed before the Committee”.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP, Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday extended his support to his party MP Mahua Moitra who he said is being made a victim of politics and retains the calibre to fight it out herself.

Talking to reporters, Abhishek said that the very fact that the ethics committee has recommended an investigation proves that they found nothing against her as of yet. In such circumstances where is the question of expulsion coming from? Banerjee asked and reiterated that Mahua is being targeted by the BJP as they know that she is an able Parliamentarian.

Calling Mahua a “firebrand leader”, Abhishek said she is “competent enough to fight her own battles”. With his statements, Abhishek made his support for Mahua clear to the media. His remarks gained significance in the backdrop of silence within the party ever since the ‘cash for query’ controversy broke out.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has not commented on the matter as of yet. Hence, the statements of Abhishek who is considered the second-in-command in the party is indicative of the party’s support to Mahua who has confirmed time and again that her party is by her side.

Earlier, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told the media that the party “has nothing to say on this issue”. “We think the person around whom this controversy is revolving is best suited to react to this,” he said.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien had earlier said that the party leadership will take appropriate decisions in the matter after the Parliamentary panel completes its investigation. He said that Mahua has already been asked by the party to clarify her stance in the matter concerning the allegations of bribery against her. Mahua has been accused of receiving cash and expensive gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions in Parliament against the Adani Group.