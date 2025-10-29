Mahipaldighi chokes under hyacinths, migratory birds may skip winter halt

BALURGHAT: As winter approaches, bird watchers and nature enthusiasts in South Dinajpur’s Kushmandi block are gripped by concern — Mahipaldighi, once a vibrant haven for migratory birds from Central Asia, now lies smothered under a thick cover of water hyacinths.

In previous winters, the vast lake would come alive with the fluttering wings of wild ducks, Ferruginous Pochards, Bar-headed Geese, Gadwalls and numerous other migratory species. Visitors from across North Bengal and beyond would throng to witness the spectacle and capture it on camera. But this year, residents and environmentalists fear that the birds will give Mahipaldighi a miss. “The waterbody is completely covered with water hyacinths. This year we won’t see migratory birds — only weeds. It’s truly unfortunate,” said environmentalist and bird lover Tuhinshubhra Mandal.

Echoing his concern, local resident Liaqat Ali added: “There’s no open water left.

Wherever you look, it’s just hyacinths. Birds won’t come to such a place.” Mahipaldighi, believed to have been excavated during the Pala dynasty over several centuries ago, stretches across more than 100 acres from north to south. The lake was renovated during the Left Front regime, following which tenders were issued for fish farming. However, a subsequent legal dispute over fishing rights reached the Calcutta High Court and with the case still unresolved, aquaculture has ceased. Consequently, the lake has fallen into neglect, providing a fertile ground for the unchecked spread of water hyacinths.

Local Trinamool Panchayat Samiti member Piu Ghosh Basak said: “We have repeatedly urged the block authorities to clear the lake but no action has been taken. After the 100-day work scheme was suspended, all plans were derailed.”

Saha-Sabhadhipati of Dakshin Dinajpur Zilla Parishad Ambarish Sarkar assured: “Steps will soon be taken to begin the restoration work of Mahipaldighi.”

For now, however, the once-glimmering waters of Mahipaldighi stand still — a silent reminder of lost winters when the skies above it echoed with the calls of migratory birds.