Mahestala: State transfers 2 police officers

Kolkata: The Bengal government has transferred two police officers of Maheshtala area in South 24-Parganas district which witnessed group clashes. Reportedly, the inspector in charge (IC) of Rabindranagar Police Station, Mukul Mia has been transferred to Darjeeling, while the SDPO of Maheshtala Kamurjjaman Molla has been sent to the 3rd battalion of the State Armed Police. Sujan Ray was named as the new IC of the Rabindranagar Police Station while Syed Rezaul Kabir replaced Molla, it was learnt.