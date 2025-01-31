Maheshtala: Youth assaulted to death

Kolkata: A youth was allegedly assaulted to death by several people in Maheshtala of South 24-Parganas late on Wednesday night.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons and initiated a probe.

According to sources, on Thursday morning, the body of a youth was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of an under-construction building in Ward No. 28 of Maheshtala Municipality.

On receiving the information, the police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

During a preliminary probe, cops came to know that the deceased youth identified as Deb Das was a resident of Nungi of Budge Budge. It was also learnt that he was accused in a few theft cases earlier.

Local residents told the cops that they heard someone screaming inside the building late on Wednesday night but nobody came out to find sources of the scream.

Early on Thursday morning a labourer was reportedly seen coming out from the under-construction building.

Later, the promoter of the building arrived and discovered the body.

Police have seized a few sharp weapons and sticks from the spot. Police are trying to find out the accused persons who had assaulted Das.