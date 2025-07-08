Maheshtala nurse ‘murder’: Cops examine call records

Kolkata: The woman who was found murdered near her home in Maheshtala had reportedly stepped out after receiving a phone call.

Sources said the deceased, identified as Shilpi Bibi, a nurse by profession, had gone out to look for her husband after being informed that he was involved in a scuffle. Her husband, Nasir Ali, had left home on Saturday for Muharram observances and had not returned even after midnight, which made Bibi anxious.

Around 2 am, Bibi allegedly received a phone call, following which she left the house.

About half an hour later, around 2:30 am, Ali received a call from a local resident who informed him that Bibi’s body was lying near their residence.

Ali suspects that his wife’s murder was pre-planned, though he has not named anyone who could be involved.

Police have not officially confirmed the phone call but are examining Bibi’s call records to identify who contacted her on Saturday night.

Sources said the owner of the house in front of which Bibi’s body was found is being questioned.