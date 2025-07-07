Maheshtala: Nurse found dead near home, one detained

Kolkata: Tension gripped Ward 29 in Maheshtala late on Saturday night after a woman was found dead near her home with a piece of cloth tightly wrapped around her neck.

The deceased, identified as Shilpi Bibi (34), a nurse by profession, lived with her husband, Nasir Ali, at their residence in Jagattala. According to sources, Ali had gone out to observe Muharram rituals on Saturday night. When he did not return home till late, Bibi reportedly went out to look for him.

Around 2:30 am, Ali received a call from a local resident informing him that Shilpi was lying motionless near their house. He rushed to the spot and found her dead. Police later recovered the body and sent it for post- mortem examination.

Ali has alleged that Shilpi was murdered, pointing to the cloth—reportedly part of a woman’s dress—found wrapped around her neck. Police are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, investigators are trying to ascertain whether Shilpi was being followed or had received any threats. One person has been detained for questioning. Police are also interrogating Ali to verify his whereabouts during the night of the incident.