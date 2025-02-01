Maheshtala murder case: 8 in cop net

Kolkata: Police arrested eight persons so far in connection with the murder of a youth who was allegedly assaulted to death in Maheshtala late on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, the body of a youth identified as Deb Das was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of an under-construction building in Ward No. 28 of Maheshtala Municipality.

On receiving the information, the police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. During a preliminary probe, cops came to know that Das was a resident of Nungi of Budge Budge.

It was also learnt that he was accused in a few theft cases earlier. Local residents told the cops that they heard someone screaming inside the building late on Wednesday night but nobody came out to find sources of the scream.

Early on Thursday morning a labourer was reportedly seen coming out from the under-construction building. Later, the promoter of the building arrived and discovered the body. Police have seized a few sharp weapons and sticks from the spot. Following the body recovery, cops registered a murder case and initiated a probe.

Police reportedly formed three teams to search for the suspects who were missing since the death of Das.

All the arrested accused persons are residents of Mongolkot, Katwa and Reginagar areas. However, controversy cropped up about why the local residents did not come out to save Das despite they heard him screaming.