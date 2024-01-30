Maheshtala: Elderly dies after truck hits his bicycle

Kolkata: An elderly man was killed and a school student was injured after a truck hit them from behind on Budge Budge Trunk Road in Maheshtala on Monday afternoon.



Police have arrested the offending driver and seized the truck. According to sources, on Monday afternoon, Paritosh Debnath (62) of the Shantinagar area in Maheshtala went to a school in the Rampur Kalimandir area to bring back his grandson. While he was returning riding his bicycle along with his grandson, a 16-wheeler truck hit his bicycle from behind. As a result, Debnath and his grandson fell on the road and suffered multiple injuries.

Local people rushed both of them to a nearby hospital where Debnath was declared brought dead. The child has been admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, residents of the area chased the truck and intercepted it. The driver was reportedly assaulted and later handed over to police. Cops have arrested the driver. Sources informed that the truck would be examined by technical experts to ascertain if there was any technical glitch.