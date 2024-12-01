Maheshtala bank loot: Police arrest 3 people

Kolkata: In the process of investigation into the dacoity incident in a nationalised bank in Maheshtala recently, the police have come to know that the entire plan was hatched in a manner that is nothing short of a movie script.

In connection with the incident, the police have arrested three people, including a couple from Uluberia. The police have also recovered Rs 75 lakh and gold worth Rs 3 crore. Police said that one of the arrested persons, Arif, used to work in the branch as a conservancy worker. He lost his employment at the branch around 6 months ago and after that he hatched the conspiracy of the bank loot. His younger brother was also a part of the conspiracy. The bank employees came to know about the loot on November 25 after they came to their workplace. They found that the door lock of the bank and the vaults were open. The cables of the CCTVs were snapped. The police were bewildered as the miscreants opened the lock of the door and entered, suggesting that they had the key of the lock. It helped the investigating officers to understand that somebody who had knowledge about the bank’s branch might have been involved in the incident.