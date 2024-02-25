Maheshtala: Abhishek launches water supply proj, to benefit around 8L people

Inaugurating the renovated Budge Budge Trunk Road and a 40 MG water supply project at Maheshtala, Trinamool Congress’ Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Sunday, highlighted the “Diamond Harbour Model” where he said for the last 10 years, Rs 5,580 crore was spent for development.

At the inauguration, Abhishek said: “The water supply project will bring a permanent solution to the prevailing water crisis. Apart from Maheshtala Municipality, people residing within both Budge Budge Municipality and Pujali Municipality areas will also benefit from this project.”

He said: “In 2014, ever since I became an MP from Diamond Harbour Constituency, I used to hear grievances relating to the water crisis, especially during summers when consumption increases. I decided that the people in Diamond Harbour have the right to get an adequate water supply. Hence, this Rs 328 crore water project was taken up. This is what I mean by the Diamond Harbour Model.”

Abhishek assured that those households which already have water connection will no longer suffer from Monday while the municipality has started work on providing new connections. “Around 8 lakh people will be benefitted and this project will ensure there is no water crisis till next 16 years even if the population increases,” he claimed. For Budge Budge Trunk Road, Abhishek said that despite the Sampriti Flyover being inaugurated two to three years back, he never availed the flyover since people below the bridge use to complain to him that despite repair work the road remained in a battered conditioned with potholes. “I did get patchwork done for the road as a temporary solution but later requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene. She ordered the Public Works Department to take up full- fledged renovation work and now it’s ready,” Abhishek said, while highlighting such successes define the Diamond Harbour Model.

“Since the time I became MP I have published achievement reports. About Rs 5580 crore work was done in the last 10 years in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat. Don’t vote on the basis of religion but development. Wherever votes were cast based on religion, violence has followed. In Diamond Harbour, people voted on the basis of development. I request Maheshtala residents to ensure that this Assembly constituency, out of a total seven in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, stays at number one in terms of vote percentage in the upcoming

Parliamentary election.”