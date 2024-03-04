Maheshtala: 2 killed in road accident

Kolkata: Two youths were killed and one injured in a road accident in Maheshtala late on Sunday night.



According to sources, three youths were reportedly riding a motorcycle without wearing helmets on Sunday around 1 am. It is alleged that the motorcycle was moving at a high speed. Near Mukherjee Gate area, the rider lost control and rammed behind a parked motorcycle. Due to the impact, all three of them fell on the road and suffered multiple injuries. The trio was rescued by local residents and rushed to SSKM Hospital where two of them were declared brought dead.

The other youth was admitted at the hospital. Local residents who saw the accident reportedly told the police that the motorcycle was moving at an abnormal speed. It is suspected that due to the excessive speed, the rider failed to control the motorcycle. Police have registered a motor accident case and

started a probe.