Maheshtala: 2 brothers held for youth’s murder

Kolkata: A shocking incident in Maheshtala, South 24-Parganas, late Monday night led to the death of a young man following a violent altercation near a Kali Puja pandal. Police have arrested two brothers in connection with the murder.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as Barun Mandal, a local youth, got into a heated argument with the accused—Chiranjit Mitra and Subhankar Mitra—around 11 pm in front of the pandal. The two brothers were reportedly dancing in an inebriated state when the confrontation broke out. The scuffle quickly turned violent, and the victim was allegedly beaten mercilessly by the duo. Barun was immediately rushed to Vidyasagar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, Maheshtala Police launched a swift probe and apprehended both brothers within hours. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. A senior police officer said: “Both accused are being interrogated. Preliminary evidence suggests that the victim and the accused were under the influence of alcohol.

The detailed investigation will confirm the circumstances leading to the death.”