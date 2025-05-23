Maheshtala: 12-yr-old boy dies as trucks runs over him

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in Maheshtala after a truck ran over him on Thursday afternoon.

Police have arrested the driver and seized the truck. It is suspected that the truck driver was drunk and thus failed to control the goods vehicle.

According to sources, the minor boy identified as Ujjwal Mondal and his friend were returning home in Phoolbagan area of Maheshtala from Barkantala along the Daulatpur main road riding their bicycles. Suddenly, a 16-wheeler truck hit the bicycles from behind. Despite the minor boys falling on the road, the truck did not stop and reportedly ran over Mondal and tried to flee. However, local residents chased the truck and intercepted it within a few hundred metres. A section of people vandalised the truck as well. Meanwhile, Mondal was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. The other boy somehow managed to escape unhurt. After a while police arrived at the spot and detained the driver.

Local people started agitating in front of the cops alleging negligence on behalf of the police while maintaining traffic. It is alleged that despite the road being narrow, heavy vehicles pass through the area at quite a high speed.

To control the situation, a large contingent of police force, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), were deployed in the area. However, after police assured the residents about necessary action to curb road accidents in the area, the agitation was withdrawn.