Maharaja Cossimbazar Polytechnic Institute gets new computer lab

Kolkata: A state-of-the art computer lab was inaugurated on Friday at Maharaja Cossimbazar Polytechnic Institute, a heritage Higher Secondary educational institution in Bagbazar.

The initiative was made possible through the intervention of Shashi Panja, state’s minister for Industries, Women & Child Development, and generous corporate social responsibility contributions from Merlin Group and South City Projects.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Panja and attended by Sushil Mohta, chairman of Merlin Group and director of South City Projects, Kartick Manna, chairman, SSM Kolkata and Kumkum Dutta Mukherjee, headmistress of the institute.

The newly-established lab features five modern computers and is expected to greatly enhance digital learning and computer literacy among the students.

Founded in 1916 by Maharaja Manindra Chandra Nandi in partnership with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the institute transitioned from offering polytechnic courses to becoming a higher secondary school in 1960. Today, it serves over 300 students, many from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and also operates a free hostel under SSM Kolkata. In her address, Panja expressed gratitude to the corporate donors and reiterated her commitment to improving educational infrastructure, mentioning her contribution of MLA funds for a classroom and upcoming roof repairs.

Sushil Mohta echoed the sentiment, highlighting their commitment to social upliftment through education.

The initiative marks a vital step in bridging the digital divide and equipping students with essential 21st-century skills.