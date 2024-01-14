Maharaja Agrasen Hosp to hold cardio health check-up camp

Siliguri: Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Fulbari will organise a cardio health check-up camp on January 15 at hospital premises. The camp will continue till January 20. A press conference was held at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Fubari on Saturday in this regard. Nawal Kishore Goyal (Bablu), chairman of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital along with other board members was present at the conference.



In this camp, ECG (Electrocardiogram), ECHO (Echocardiogram), cardiologist consultation will be provided at only Rs 700. Dr Kumar Abhishek (MBBS, MD, DNB (Cardiology) and Dr Ankit Mittal (MD, DM (PGI Chandigarh) will provide consultation in this camp. Chairman Nawal Kishore Goyal (Bablu) said: “We all give heartfelt thanks to all the people for trusting the service of the hospital and making it one of the leading healthcare destinations of North East India. I request everyone to join the camp and make it a success.”