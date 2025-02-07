Maharaja Agrasen Hosp announces 9th Foundation Day celebrations

Siliguri: A press conference was held at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Fulbari, announcing the hospital’s 9th Foundation Day celebrations. Chairman Nawal Kishore Goyal expressed gratitude to the community, emphasising the hospital’s remarkable journey since its inception in February 2017.

Secretary Neeraj Chowdhury revealed that the Maharaja Agrasen Sulochana Mansi Jajodia Nursing Hostel, a 200-bed facility, will be inaugurated on February 23, 2025. Program Chairman Gitesh Tibrewal announced that a Walkathon Rally will take place on February 9, starting at 6:45 am from Planet Mall, Sevoke Road, to Spectrum House and back. Over 230 organisations, including Lions Club, Rotary Club and business and social groups, will participate under the theme “My Health, My Life.” Participants will receive a free windcheater & cap, while 51 lucky winners will get silver coins.