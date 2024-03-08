Mahakala Caves witness massive influx of pilgrims on Shivratri

Alipurduar: In the heart of the Jayanti Hills, nestled on the Bhutan border within the Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar district, Mahakala Caves beckon pilgrims with their mystical allure. Despite the arduous journey, the site witnessed a massive influx of visitors on Shivratri, the Hindu festival honouring Lord Shiva, on Friday. Last year, the footfall surpassed a staggering one lakh and this year’s celebration anticipates an even larger turnout.

The collaborative efforts of the Alipurduar district administration, police, Forest department and the Bhutanese counterparts ensure meticulous arrangements for a secure and hassle-free pilgrimage.

However, the Buxa Tiger Reserve, being a core area, enforces stringent restrictions to preserve its ecological balance. Y Raghubanshi, Superintendent of Police, Alipurduar, stated: “Police personnel are deployed in closely monitoring the festivities in the caves.”

From Thursday, devotees converged on the banks of the Jayanti River. After a purifying dip, they embarked on the challenging climb carrying offerings of flowers, milk and water. The event not only holds spiritual significance but also stimulates the local economy.

Residents of Jayanti capitalise on the pilgrimage by selling sweets, flowers and essentials needed for the trek. Munna Agarwal, member of Shiv Shakti Sheva Mandal, notes the annual surge in devotees. “For the past 20 years, we’ve organised a ‘bhandara’ on Jayanti Hill during Shivaratri. With support from the administration, Forest department and the Bhutanese government, we arrange medical camps, drinking water and tents for the devotees along the route and

in Jayanti.”Pilgrims access the caves through the Jayanti River route of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, a joint logistical effort by India and Bhutan. Every year, the district administration oversees medical camps, security arrangements and a disaster management team deployment.

Simultaneously, the Bhutanese government orchestrates similar provisions, fostering a harmonious pilgrimage for devotees from Alipurduar, North Bengal, Assam and beyond.