Mahakal Temple foundation stone to be laid in second week of January: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the foundation stone of the state's largest Mahakal Temple will be laid in the second week of January.

Necessary funds have been arranged and preparations are underway, she said, adding that a trust meeting will be held soon to finalise the remaining details.

The announcement follows her earlier declaration in Siliguri regarding the Mahakal Temple, signaling the state government's continued focus on promoting major religious initiatives.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of 'Durga Angan', a cultural complex dedicated to Goddess Durga, in New Town here, the CM said that she has already inspected the land for the Mahakal Temple.

"I am giving you some good news. We will lay the foundation of the Mahakal Temple in the second week of January. I have already finalised the date in my mind during the Puja," she said.