Maha Shivratri: Scores visit Gangarampur’s Shiva temple

BALURGHAT: Like every year, the grand Maha Shivaratri festival was celebrated with traditional fervour at the Shivbari Birupaksha Baneshwar Dham in Gangarampur.

On Wednesday, scores of devotees thronged the ancient Shivbari Temple to offer sacred water to Lord Shiva, seeking divine blessings. A grand fair was also organised in the area, attracting visitors from far and wide.

According to mythology, this temple was built around 5,000 years ago by Banasura, the son of King Bali.

It is believed to be the site where Usha, daughter of Banasura and Aniruddha, grandson of Lord Krishna, were married following the Gandharva tradition. Since then, this highly revered temple has witnessed uninterrupted worship and rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees believe that sincere prayers at this temple fulfill their wishes.

On this auspicious occasion, pilgrims from South Dinajpur, Malda and North Dinajpur gathered in large numbers to offer their prayers. Maha Shivratri, observed annually on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Falgun, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Speaking on the arrangements, Temple Committee Secretary Tanmoy Chakraborty said: “Every year, thousands of devotees visit our temple on Maha Shivratri. Separate queues for men and women were arranged for disciplined worship. Celebrations, accompanied by the vibrant fair, added to the festive atmosphere.”