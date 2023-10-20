Maha Sasthi paves way for carnivalesque atmosphere in Bengal

Kolkata: The five-day-Puja extravaganza began with Maha Sasthi when a huge number of people congregated at the Puja pandals, paving the way for a carnivalesque atmosphere.



“Sasthi” or “Bodhan” - the welcoming of the Durga idols and her pantheon - signalled the start of the five-day Puja as the eastern metropolis welcomed its patron goddess with the beats of dhaak, incense and fragrance of shiuli flowers.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent across a message that “Mother (Goddess Durga) has descended on earth from her abode and let peace prevail”. Banerjee wished the people of Bengal on Mahashasti. In a social media post she said: “Mother arrives amidst us, the earth feels blessed. I greet all my “Maa-Mati-Manush” family on this auspicious occasion….”

Puja revellers were more interested in visiting Sreebhumi, Simla Byayam Samity, Kumartuli-Ahiritola, Bagbazar Sarbojanin. Similar trend was witnessed in South Kolkata as well. Ekdalia Evergreen, Jodhpur Park-Selimpur-Babubagan area witnessed a massive footfall, similar to ones at Naktala Udayan Sangha, Hindusthan Park zone. Traffic movement was slow in several stretches.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted a possible change in weather in South Bengal districts from Navami. The MeT office said that there may be light rainfall in several districts in South Bengal, particularly in the coastal regions, on Navami and Dashami.