Maha Kumbh stampede: Women missing, man dies of cardiac arrest

Siliguri/Malda: Fresh cases of people missing following the stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela have emerged. A woman from Siliguri and another from Malda have gone missing after the stampede at Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj in the wee hours of Wednesday that had claimed 30 lives with

many others injured.

A man from Siliguri has also died of cardiac arrest at Maha Kumbh. The missing woman from Siliguri, identified as Putul Roy (47), is a resident of Samar Nagar DJ More area. According to her family, Roy had travelled to Prayagraj on January 27 with a group of 56 people from different areas of Siliguri. In the early hours of Wednesday, the group took a holy dip in the river. However, amidst the chaos sparked by the stampede, she was separated from her companions.

Later that day, at around 12 noon, she managed to call one of her companions from an unknown phone number. However, the call was not answered at the time. When her companion called back 2 hours later, a person informed them that she was standing at Gate No. 21. But when her companions rushed to the location, she was nowhere to be found. Since then, all efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

“I have requested the police administration for help, but we have received no information about her till now. If anyone sees her anywhere, please contact me at 9641727884 or 7029163442,” said Jayanta Roy, her son.

In another incident, Anita Ghosh (68), has gone missing after the stampede. Hailing from North Krishna Pally, Buraburitala, in English Bazar, Anita had travelled to the Mela with her family for a holy dip. Upon arrival on Tuesday night, she joined the crowd at the riverbanks for the ritual.

Anita got separated from her group during the stampede. While the rest of the family managed to reunite, Anita remains missing. Despite their desperate search through hospitals and contacting friends and relatives, there has been no trace of her. Samir Ghosh, son of the missing woman, said: “We are very anxious. Though police are cooperative the family members are continuing their search for her.”

Besides them, Darshana Devi Bansal (70), a resident of Punjabi Para, Siliguri, who was reported missing since Wednesday from the Kumbh Mela, remains untraceable. Meanwhile, Amal Poddar (70), a resident of Madani Bazar in Siliguri, passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the Kumbh Mela.

Poddar had travelled to Prayagraj about 15 days ago with a group from his locality. While others returned, he chose to stay back with his wife. On Wednesday, amid the massive crowd, he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared “brought dead”.