Maha Kumbh: ‘Safety concerns, exploitation disappoint devotees’

Prayagraj/Kolkata: The “much-hyped” Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj which the state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described as the biggest event in the world symbolising unity failed to live up to the expectation of common devotees as a section has raised questions on the facilities and also the security arrangements at ground zero.Many devotees from Bengal who have already attended Maha Kumbh this year have flagged the need for better safety arrangements along pilgrimage routes to prevent any tragedies in the future.

A section of pilgrims alleged that they were being fleeced and forced to cough up exorbitant amounts at various levels while reaching Triveni Sangam due to a lack of proper surveillance by the Yogi government. “A hype was created about Maha Kumbh but the reality as far as the safety of the common people is concerned, is quite different. Small human-powered boats which are ferrying devotees between Boat Club ghat situated near Kali Maa temple on Yamuna River and Triveni Sangam (approximately one hour ride on the river Yamuna till it meets the confluence) take about six devotees at a time and demanding anything between Rs 2,500-3,000 per head not on “Shahi Snan” days. There is none to keep surveillance,” said a 65-year-old devotee who came to Maha Kumbh along with his son from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. During normal days the fare for a speed boat is Rs 200 per person or Rs 2,000 per hour while mini cruises are available at Rs 150 per head. Boat Club offers services in different routes.

A local driver alleged that those who have taken the responsibility of operating the boats by participating in the tendering process have been asking for even up to Rs 6,000-8,000 for a couple. The driver also alleged that police personnel were even demanding money from the boats ferrying the devotees.

“At Triveni Sangam, the priests are asking for at least Rs 500 for feeding one Brahmin which is required in order to offer pujas to River Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati in addition to Rs 200 per head for offering puja at Triveni and also the boat parking fees Rs 100 per head,” said Srikanta Bar, a pilgrim who visited Sangam from Kolkata. Too much VIP movement and extra security provided to them have already sparked anger among the ordinary pilgrims at the Kumbh Mela. Safety of the ordinary devotees was not properly taken care of which has led to the tragic stampede, alleged a 55-year-old devotee who recently visited Prayagraj from Sinthi More area. Even repeated incidents of fire have been reported from Maha Kumbh this year. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee whose government organises another mega event Gangasagar Mela every year already said that there should be adequate planning when an event is so big.

Incidentally, Banerjee had said that Gangasagar is no less than Kumbh Mela. Though Gangasagar Mela is organised in a smaller area compared to Kumbh, the Bengal government leaves no stone unturned to ensure the utmost safety of the pilgrims.