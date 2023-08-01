Maha crane collapse: 4 were residents of Jalpaiguri dist

Jalpaiguri: According to district administration sources, four individuals from Jalpaiguri district lost their lives in the crane collapse incident at Shahpur in Thane, Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

The deceased include, Ganesh Roy (43 years) from West Daukimari area of Dhupguri block, Pradeep Roy (34 years) from North Kathulia area, Subrata Sarkar (24 years) and Balaram Sarkar (28 years) from Station Para area adjacent to Charerbari of Maynaguri block. The four were migrant workers and used to work as construction workers in various companies in different states. Ganesh Roy and Pradeep Roy had moved to Thane six months ago for work.

Ganeshs uncle, Manish Roy, stated: “Ganesh went to work in another state with the hope of securing a better future for the family. Their livelihood depended on his income, but this sudden incident has changed everything. We received the news of the tragedy this morning through a phone call.”

Pradeep Roy’s family also found themselves in a similar situation. Meanwhile, five youths from Charerbari area had been working as construction workers under company supervision in Maharashtra for about seven or eight years. Subrata and Balaram Sarkar joined the late-night shift on Monday when the incident occurred.

Karthik Sheel, a relative of Subrata, stated: “Subrata had been working in Maharashtra for the past seven years. His family relied on his income. This tragedy has taken us all by surprise, and we are uncertain about what lies ahead.”

Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godara stated that arrangements are being made to bring the bodies back to their families swiftly.