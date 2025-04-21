Magrahat: Woman ‘hacked to death’ by husband

Kolkata: A woman was hacked to death by her husband in Magrahat of South 24-Parganas on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Sushmita Mondal aged about 32 years was married to Gopinath Mondal of Urelchandpur in Magrahat. It was learnt that on Sunday morning, neighbours of the Mondal family found Sushmita lying in a pool of blood at her residence while Gopinath was missing. Immediately, Magrahat Police Station was informed. Police rushed Sushmita to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. Later, the body was sent for autopsy.

During the probe, cops came to know that often neighbours heard an altercation between Sushmita and Gopinath. On Sunday morning, an altercation had broken out as well. Police while searching for Gopinath went to his relatives’ places but the accused was not found. His mobile phone was also switched off. A massive manhunt is on to nab the accused.