Madrasah Board to introduce holistic progress report card

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has announced the implementation of Holistic Progress Report Cards (HPRC) for students in classes I to VIII, beginning with the academic year 2025.

This initiative aims to provide a comprehensive evaluation of students, focusing on academic performance, personal development and social skills.

A senior WBBME official stated: “The Secondary Education Board has already implemented a similar system. We are now extending this approach to madrasahs to ensure students’ overall development.”

The HPRC aligns with the Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system, which is already in place across madrasahs. It will offer a detailed assessment spanning Classes I to VIII, rather than a single academic session. The subject-wise marks distribution for formative and summative evaluations has been shared with all recognised madrasahs for guidance.

To facilitate the transition, teachers and staff will undergo hybrid training sessions after the Eid holidays. However, some educators have expressed concerns that the rapid rollout might lead to inconsistencies in evaluations. The board is expected to address these issues in the coming months.

In a separate announcement, the state government has increased the maintenance allowance for students residing in Madrasah and schools with attached hostels of the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,800 per month. The enhanced allowance will be effective from January 1, 2025, according to an

official notification issued

by the department.