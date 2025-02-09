Madhyamik: WBTC set to ply ‘examination special’ buses

Kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has announced special bus services for Madhyamik examinees on exam days to ensure that they reach their examination centres on time without any difficulties.

The Madhyamik examinations begins on Monday, February 10, and will continue until February 22. Exams are scheduled for February 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 22. Nine special buses will operate on these exam days at 9 am and 2:15 pm on various routes in Kolkata and surrounding areas to facilitate student travel.

The designated routes include Tollygunge to Ghatakpukur, Howrah Station to Mohan Ghosh College, Barasat to Amtala WBTC Bus Stand, Park Circus to Dankuni, Rajabazar to Ghatakpukur, Howrah Station to Amtala to WBTC Bus Stand, Barasat to Barrackpore, Rajabazar to Chaitolghat, and Belgachia to Tikiapara via BBD Bag.

In addition to these services, a non-AC standby bus will be stationed at Esplanade Compound from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm to handle any emergencies.

Apart from buses, WBTC will also operate two special tram services for examinees. These trams will run on Route 5 from Shyambazar Terminus to Esplanade and Route 25 from Gariahat to Esplanade at 9 am and 2:15 pm. Regular fares will be charged on all special buses and trams, which will be marked with ‘Examination Special’ signs.

To accommodate the increased demand for transport on exam days, WBTC will deploy an adequate number of buses. Leave restrictions will be imposed on crew members during this period, except in cases of extreme emergencies. However, exemptions will be granted to employees with children appearing for the exams or those taking the exams themselves.

On-duty crew members have been instructed to assist students and their companions throughout their journey. To ensure smooth operations, buses will be concentrated between 6:30 am to 10 am, and 2 pm to 5 pm on exam days.