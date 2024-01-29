Madhyamik: WBBSE opens control rooms, launches helpline numbers

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has opened up control rooms and published helpline numbers for 9.23 lakh candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming Madhyamik examination.



The helpline number of the examination section is 033 23213216 and 033 23213844. For the control room, helpline numbers are 033 23592277 and 033 23592278. Furthermore, the helpline numbers have also been assigned to four regional offices. For Burdwan Regional Office it is 9147135747, Midnapore it is 9147135752, for North Bengal it is 9147135748 and for Kolkata it is 9147135749.

The Madhyamik examination 2024 will take place from February 2 to February 12. This year 9.23 lakh candidates will be sitting for the exam, which is a huge increase from last year’s figures which was 6,98,628 candidates. “Normalcy is finally prevailing after a tough covid and post-covid period. The number of registered candidates have gone back to the pre-covid time period, which is a positive sign,” a WBBSE official said.

This year, the timing for Madhyamik has been shifted. Exams will be held from 9:45 am to 1 pm instead of 11:45 am to 3 pm. Challenging the time change, a writ petition was filed in Calcutta High Court. Justice Biswajit Basu has pulled up the authorities for the lack of proper explanation on the time change. However, the Court decided not to interfere with the Board’s decision to reschedule.

The Single Bench specified that both the Board and State must ensure that the students do not face any difficulty in taking the examination. The Bench directed that sufficient functional helpline numbers in all Control Rooms need to be provided. These numbers should be widely circulated at the ground level by all available modes, including loudspeaker announcements through local Police Station.

The administration was directed to take immediate steps to bring students to the examination centre at least half an hour before the scheduled time, in case there is reporting of any inconvenience in the control room by any students or anyone on their behalf.

These steps need to be implemented by January 29. The state and Board have been asked to apprise the Court regarding the measures taken on January 30.