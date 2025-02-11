Madhyamik: Traffic police rush student to exam centre

Siliguri/ Raiganj: A traffic police officer in Siliguri came to the rescue of a Madhyamik examinee on Tuesday, ensuring she reached her examination centre on time despite heavy traffic congestion.

The student, accompanied by her mother, was en route to Siliguri Hakimpara Girls’ School when they got stuck in traffic. As the exam was scheduled to begin at 10:45 am, the delay caused panic. Upon reaching Hasmi Chawk, the traffic police on duty noticed their distress and inquired about the situation. Realising the urgency, the officer immediately offered help, placing the student on his motorbike and swiftly navigating through the congestion to drop her off at the exam venue just in time. The student is from Dr. Rajendra Prasad School.

Her mother recounted the ordeal, stating: “We left early from Devi Danga but the heavy traffic in the Gurung Basti area delayed us. We took an e-rickshaw to Hasmi Chawk and from there the police officer helped my daughter reach the centre.”

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police had recently launched a special motorcycle service for students facing difficulties in reaching their examination centres on time. As part of this initiative, 25 police personnel with motorbikes have been deployed across the city to assist students in emergencies. The department has also provided helpline numbers 2662210 and 100 for any urgent assistance.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police C Sudhakar personally visited multiple examination centres in Siliguri on Tuesday to inspect traffic arrangements. In a heartwarming gesture, he also distributed chocolates and flowers to examinees, wishing them success in their exams.

In another incident in North Dinajpur, two Madhyamik examinees, Putul Barman and Suvodi Sarkar, fell ill during their English examination on Tuesday. Putul Barman, a student of Sibram Uchcha Vidyalaya, was appearing for the exam at Itahar Uchcha Balika Vidyalaya, while Suvodi Sarkar, from Gulandar Uchcha Balika Vidyalaya, was taking the exam at Churaman Uchcha Vidyalaya. As soon as they fell sick, authorities promptly shifted them to the Itahar Block Health Centre for medical attention.

After receiving necessary treatment, both students were allowed to continue their examination from a designated room in the health centre. Bikash Das, observer for the Madhyamik examination in North Dinajpur, stated: “The arrangement was made following the board’s guidelines ensuring that the students did not miss their crucial examination.”