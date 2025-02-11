Madhyamik: TMCP launches free toto services for examinees

Raiganj: To ensure students reach their examination centers on time, the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) has introduced a free toto service for Madhyamik examinees across North Dinajpur district. The initiative, which commenced on Monday, was inaugurated by TMCP North Dinajpur president Rantu Das at the Super Market area in Raiganj. The initiative has been widely appreciated by students and parents alike.

In Raiganj town alone, over 50 totos have been deployed at various pick-up points to transport students to their respective examination centres.

The initiative extends beyond Raiganj, covering eight additional blocks: Chopra, Islampur, Karandighi, Goalpokhar-I, Goalpokhar-II, Itahar, Hemtabad

and Kaliyaganj.

Rantu Das emphasised the importance of students arriving at least 15 minutes before their exams and stated: “We are aware of the frequent traffic congestion on NS Road and MG Road in Raiganj, especially when the rail gate closes at the level crossing.

To avoid any inconvenience, we have arranged free toto services to help students reach their venues smoothly.

The service, aimed at supporting students during this crucial period, will continue until the final day of the Madhyamik examinations.”