Madhyamik: Strict ban on mobile phones, gadgets for teachers & staff

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has issued a directive prohibiting all teaching and non-teaching staff from carrying mobile phones or any electronic gadgets while on duty during the Madhyamik examinations. This restriction will be enforced from 9 am to 4 pm on examination days.

Under the guidelines, all invigilators and staff members will be required to submit their mobile phones and gadgets to the centre secretary or venue supervisor upon arrival at the examination centre. A daily register will be used to record the submission of these devices. Staff who are not carrying such devices must also make a written declaration to that effect in the register.

The directive also applies to teachers and staff present at the examination centre, even if they are not directly involved in examination duties. They must deposit their devices.

The WBBSE has emphasised that strict adherence to this measure is crucial to uphold the integrity and fairness of the examination process.

Centre secretaries and venue supervisors have been instructed to report any instances of non-compliance immediately via the ELIXAM App.

The Ad-hoc Committee of the WBBSE will swiftly address any violation of the directive and the concerned teacher or staff member will be held liable for non-compliance.