Madhyamik: State directs to set up control rooms in dists

Kolkata: The top brass of the state administration, on Tuesday, issued directions for opening control rooms in all districts, right up to the block level, for the Madhyamik examination which is slated to start from February 2.



There should be a control room at the offices of all district magistrates, sub divisional officer’(SDO) offices and at all block development officer (BDO) offices. All the control rooms are meant to address problems faced by the examinees during the Madhyamik examination. The district administration has been asked to disseminate the control room numbers of their respective districts.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal issued a notification stating that goods vehicles shall be restricted from plying within Kolkata Police jurisdiction from 6 am to 12 pm on the days of Madhyamik examination. Emergency vehicles shall be additionally allowed up to 8am on these dates. He has further mentioned that vehicular traffic may be diverted in and around the centres of Madhyamik examination as and when considered necessary by the Traffic wing.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has opened control rooms and published helpline numbers for 9.23 lakh candidates who are going to appear in the Madhyamik examination. The helpline number of the examination section is 033 23213216 and 033 23213844. For the control room, helpline numbers are 033 23592277 and 033 23592278.

Furthermore, the helpline numbers have also been assigned to four regional offices. For Burdwan Regional Office it is 9147135747, Midnapore it is 9147135752, for North Bengal it is 9147135748 and for Kolkata it is 9147135749. The Madhyamik examination 2024 will take place from February 2 to February 12.