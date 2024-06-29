Madhyamik scrutiny: 11 students outrank previous ranks

Kolkata: With a higher jump in rank from seventh to fifth in Madhyamik Examination 2024, an increase in Mathematics marks in the Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) mattered to South Dinajpur’s Saatwata De.

De’s mathematics marks increased from 97 to 99 resulting in an overall increase from 688 to 690. De’s father, while speaking with Millennium Post, said: “Rank does not matter. We were concerned about marks in mathematics as Saatwata aims to pursue NEET-UG in future”. Another candidate whose rank changed was Olive Gain from Narendrapur RK Mission Vidyalaya who secured sixth rank in the examination but shifted to fourth post publication of PPS results. Gain’s father Bagbul Islam Gain said that he had applied for two subjects–English and Bengali. Olive’s English marks increased from 95 to 97 resulting in a shift of rank from sixth to fourth. His father said Olive was certain that he would secure a better result in English paper considering his preparations and was disappointed with his initial score.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday published the results of PPS and Post Publication Review (PPR). Ranks of 11 candidates There were changes in ranks of four candidates enlisted in the merit list and ranks of seven candidates got elevated, helping them secure a position in the merit list.

Balurghat High School’s Sagnik Saha had scored 681 and secured 13th rank. After marks recalculation, Saha scored 684 and his rank jumped to 10th position. While Sagnik was happy to be included in the merit list, he was equally surprised. “I had given a mathematics and life science paper for review. I had expected an increase in marks but did not expect such a jump in rank. I want to pursue engineering,” he said.The Board on Friday also released the schedule for Madhyamik Examination 2025 which is going to start from February 10 to February 22.

As per the schedule, first language will be held on February 10, second language on February 11, Mathematics on February 15, History on February 17, Geography on February 18, Life Science on February 19, Physical Science on February 20 and optional elective subject on February 22.