Madhyamik: Schools to distribute admit cards from February 15

kolkata: The examinees for Madhyamik examination 2023 will have to collect their admit cards from schools starting from February 15.



Admit cards of the candidates appearing for the examination will be distributed by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on February 13 through respective camp offices organised by the board on the day between 11 am to 5 pm.

The head of the institution or their authorised representatives will have to collect the admit cards from these offices.

Moreover, the board has given time till February 20 for necessary corrections on the admit card.

The Madhyamik examination 2023 begins from February 23 and ends on March 4.